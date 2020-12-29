A Celebration of Life for Mr. Donald York, age 68, of Beechgrove, will be conducted from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. York passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro. Donald was born in Chattanooga, on Jan. 7, 1952, the son of the late William and Linnie York. He was a supervisor at AEDC for many years. Donald loved fishing, hunting, and going metal detecting. He enjoyed taking trips to the beach and had an amazing sense of humor. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Kay York; one son, John York (Jennifer); three daughters, Jenny Armstrong (Donnie), Samantha Moore (Matt) and Amelia Whiting; one sister, Barbara Bullard; four grandchildren, Stone York, Tanner York, Lacey York, and Gavin Coker.
